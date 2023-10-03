The Software Defined Radio Academy (SDRA) has issued a call for papers for the 2023 Ulrich L. Rohde Award. This award, named after Dr. Ulrich L. Rohde, N1UL, was created in 2022 and is presented to those who have completed innovative research in the field of software-defined radio (SDR). It's a paper award that requires a written submission by applicants. There are first - second - and third -place winners who are awarded â¬500 ($527), â¬300 ($316), and â¬100 ($105) respectively.



All submitted papers are eligible for the award. The deadline for the abstract submission is April 30, 2023, and the acceptance notification date is May 15, 2023. The Award Committee for 2023 includes:



Dr. Michael Hartje, DK5HH, HS Bremen



Dr. Michael Niemetz, DG2RAM, OTH Regensburg



Dr. HervÃ© Boeglen, Univ. Poitiers (European GNURadio Days)



Dr. Jean-Michel Friedt, FEMTO-ST, Univ. Besancon (European GNURadio Days)



Dr. Rohde is an avid amateur radio operator, holding several licenses in the US and Germany. He has been licensed since 1956, and is mostly involved in technology and systems. In 2015, he won first place in the ARRL DX Contest in the Northern New Jersey Section. He also operates N1UL/MM on his yacht, the Dragonfly, and is Trustee of the Marco Island Radio Club, K5MI.



Rohde holds 50 patents, and in December 2016, he was invited to deliver the Sir J.C. Bose Memorial Lecture on "Next-Generation Networks: Software-Defined Radio -- Emerging Trends," at the IEEE meeting in Hyderabad, Telangana India, in the fourth edition of Communications Receivers: Principles and Design, Rohde and his co-authors set SDR at the core of modern communications systems design.



For additional information on the Ulrich L. Rohde Award, including how to send an award for submission and other award categories, visit the Software Defined Radio Academy website.