ARRL® The National Association for Amateur Radio® announces the results of the 2024 ARRL Division elections.

In the ARRL New England Division, Tom Frenaye, K1KI (1,593 votes), of West Suffeld, Connecticut, was declared the winner, defeating current Director Fred Kemmerer, AB1OC (1,452 votes).

Frenaye has previously served on the ARRL Board of Directors in several capacities, including as Director from 1985 - 1992 and from 1997 - 2018. He was named Director Emeritus in 2019. He served as ARRL Vice President from 1992 - 1996.

In the ARRL Hudson Division, incumbent Division Director Ed Wilson, N2XDD (949 votes), of Shirley, New York, was declared the winner, defeating John Crovelli, W2GD (719 votes). Wilson ascended to Director in July 2024, after the previous Director resigned. He had been Vice Director since 2023, a position to which he was appointed to fill a vacancy created when the previous Vice Director ascended to Director.

In August, the following incumbents and candidates were declared elected without opposition. In the Central Division, current Vice Director Brent Walls, N9BA, will be the next Director, and candidate Josh Long, W9HT, will be the next Vice Director. In the Hudson Division, Vice Director David Galletly, KM2O. In the New England Division, Vice Director Phil Temples, K9HI. In the Northwestern Division, Vice Director Michael Sterba, KG7HQ. In the Roanoke Division, Director Jim Boehner, N2ZZ, and Vice Director Bill Morine, N2COP.

In September, Northwestern Division Director Mark Tharp, KB7HDX, was declared elected.

Winners will assume their roles for terms beginning January 1, 2025.

Members voted online or could request paper ballots. The election was conducted by third party Election Services Co., of Melville, New York -- the same company that has conducted ARRL elections in 2022 and 2023. The tabulation was observed by Ethics & Elections Committee Chair, ARRL Southeastern Division Director Mickey Baker, N4MB.

ARRL is governed by its Board of Directors. Elections are held for five of the 15 ARRL Divisions each year, for terms of 3 years.