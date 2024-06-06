2024 ARRL Field Day is June 22 -23, just 2 weeks away! There is still time to get your official merchandise in time for the event. ARRL is even offering free US shipping on Field Day orders of $30 or more with code FD2024. Plus, if you use that code, you’ll get a bonus 2024 ARRL Field Day pin automatically included in your order. This offer ends Monday, June 10.

The theme for 2024 ARRL Field Day is “Be Radio Active.” All amateurs and prospective hams are encouraged to use the Field Day Station Locator (www.arrl.org/field-day-locator) to do just that. Sites are encouraged to have a Get on the Air (GOTA) station for visitors interested in being able to get on the air from the Field Day location. In a change to the rules for 2024, each GOTA contact adds five bonus points, with no limit on the number of GOTA contacts. “We don’t want people who are actively operating to hit a points plateau and give up,” said ARRL Radiosport and Regulatory Information Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ. “This way, each contact adds bonus points, and it should give people a reason to stay radio active.”

Complete rules and other resources for the event may be found at www.arrl.org/field-day. We hope to hear your club on the air!