ARRL Field Day is June 22-23. Get ready for amateur radio's largest on-air operating event with official 2024 ARRL Field Day merchandise, now available. T-shirts, hats, mugs, pins, patches, and more are a great way to show off your involvement in this annual event. This year's design features the theme "Be Radio Active." The back of the t-shirt includes a check-off list of ARRL and RAC Sections - a fun way to keep track of your Field Day contacts.

Encourage club members, family, friends, and prospective hams to take part using ARRL Field Day with recruitment posters and "Get on the Air" (GOTA) pins for newcomers. Get your 2024 ARRL Field Day supplies from the ARRL online store or by calling 1-888-277-5289 toll-free in the US, Monday through Thursday 8 AM to 7 PM and Friday 8 AM to 5 PM Eastern Time. Outside the US, call (860) 594-0200. The complete 2024 ARRL Field Day packet is online. ARRL encourages participants to register their Field Day operations using the Field Day Site Locator.