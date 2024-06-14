The amateur radio event of the year is just a few short days away, June 22-23. Hundreds of thousands of hams around North America and beyond will participate in the beloved operating event. If you’re still looking for a place to go, use the Field Day locator tool at www.arrl.org/field-day-locator.

As clubs and individual operators make their last-minute checks on gear (have you checked all of your cables and jumpers?) ARRL Contest Branch Manager Paul Bourque, N1SFE, wants to remind organizers to check on the human factors in a good operation. “This is a good time to call everyone who said they wanted to come out and operate at Field Day and make sure they can still come,” he said.

Bourque noted that June is a busy time of year for family obligations and a reminder check-in could be helpful to both clubs and operators. “You also want to make sure you have enough water and sunscreen around, or to have people bring some. It could be very hot depending on where you are, and you’ve got to take care of the most important aspect of the event: the people,” he said.

The June 2024 issue of QST magazine has a special Field Day section, which includes a checklist of all of the ARRL and Radio Amateurs of Canada Sections that count. “Print that out and take it with you. Use it as a fun checklist,” said Bourque.

There’s always a debate as to the purpose of ARRL Field Day. “It is part emergency communications exercise, part social gathering, part open house for ham radio – it is what the local club makes of it. No matter what goal your activation has, ARRL hopes it is a safe, fun, and rewarding event for each club,” said ARRL Radiosport and Regulatory Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ.

Find more information, the complete rules packet, and information on submitting logs at www.arrl.org/field-day.