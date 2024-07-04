A poster promoting 2024 ARRL Field Day has been released on the Field Day web page, www.arrl.org/field-day. The two-sided informational poster features this year's theme "Be Radio Active". It includes a space for clubs to fill in information about their planned activation so that members of their community can come visit the site.

More resources for promoting 2024 ARRL Field Day are being developed and will be available soon. ARRL Field Day always occurs on the fourth full weekend in June. This year, it happens on June 22 - 23.