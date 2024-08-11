Results are published, and the numbers are in. They paint a picture of a very active 2024 ARRL Field Day. Nearly 1.3 million contacts were reported during the 24-hour event. That is up from 2023’s 1.25 million contacts. That’s likely indicative of the continued rise of Solar Cycle 25 leading up to the event, but more people also participated this year.

Entries were received from all 85 ARRL and Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC) sections, as well as from 27 different countries from outside the US and Canada. “It is encouraging to see a rise in participation year to year,” said ARRL Contest Program Manager Paul Bourque, N1SFE. “ARRL Field Day is amateur radio’s premier event, and the hams turned out for it.”

Field Day is whatever you make it. For some participants, it’s a contest; for others, it’s a social gathering and club activity. Other groups use Field Day to showcase what amateur radio is all about to the public. Some groups use Field Day as an opportunity to introduce youths to amateur radio.

Class A, B, and C scores are included in the 2024 QST results article. The scores for Class D, E and F stations and club aggregate scores are listed in the 2024 line scores on the web, as well in the digital edition of QST.

Results are available now on the ARRL Field Day website at https://field-day.arrl.org/fdresults.php and in the December issue of QST.