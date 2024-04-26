The 2024 ARRL National Convention, hosted by Dayton Hamvention®, is just a month away, and the convention program guide is now available at www.arrl.org/expo. The ARRL Events app is also ready to use, encouraging everyone planning to attend to preview all of the Hamvention exhibits, forums, and related activities.

Download the free ARRL Events app, or access the content from an internet browser. The app is offered in partnership with Hamvention, and it contains Hamvention's full program and live updates, so attendees can browse and schedule forums, find affiliated events, and preview the extensive list of exhibitors. During the event, attendees can use many of the app's other features to follow the hourly prize drawings organized by the Dayton Hamvention Prize Committee and browse building and site maps.

The MyProfile icon in the app allows users to add their name, call sign, email address, and any additional information they would like to share with other Hamvention attendees. Additionally, the MyBadge icon displays a QR code of your event badge that can be scanned by another attendee or exhibitor using the Scan Badge icon to instantly share contact information with other hams at the event. The app is available for Apple and Android smart devices. You can also access the web browser version, which is optimized for nearly any browser or mobile device.

Use the app to preview many of the informative presentations planned by Hamvention and ARRL that cover a variety of topics and interests to help grow your skills as a radio amateur -- no matter where you are in your journey.

Young hams and young newcomers to amateur radio are reminded to register for the 2024 ARRL Youth Rally, which will be held on Saturday during the convention. While Hamvention offers free tickets for youths aged 12 through high school, advance registration for the Youth Rally ($20) includes a tee shirt to wear on Saturday, a badge, a lanyard, and a reusable tote bag. Register for the Youth Rally now (11 to 21 years of age).

Hamvention and the 2024 ARRL National Convention is May 17 - 19 at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center, in Xenia, Ohio. In the lead-up to the convention, the venue has finished making improvements to the flea market area. The walking paths have been topped with gravel and rolled to make the paths smooth and safe.

Complete information about this year's event can be found on the Hamvention website, Facebook page, and at www.arrl.org/expo.