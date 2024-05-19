The 2024 ARRL National Convention hosted at Dayton Hamvention is a wrap! The final half day on Sunday morning is a slight departure from the thrilling bustle of Friday and Saturday. Radio Amateurs were making a final effort to get by and see everything on their list – a tall order with five exhibit halls full of vendors.

The weather gave a break from Saturday’s scorching heat. A sunny, cool, breeze through the fairgrounds giving comfort to the last minute con-goers.

Inside Forum Room 3, the ARRL National Convention track presentations continued to engage members. Sunday started with ARRL Field Services Manager Mike Walters’, W8ZY, Tips for Successful Radio Clubs. Amateur radio clubs are constantly adapting to challenges with recruiting and maintaining membership, and the exchange of advice between clubs have become essential.

This talk was followed by The ARRL Contest Program Update presented ARRL Contest Program Manager Paul Bourque, N1SFE, and ARRL Radiosport Manager Bart Jahnke W9JJ. They overviewed several new changes to ARRL’s on-air operating events, including limited antenna overlay being added to HF contests, a youth overlay being added to all contests, and overlays being added to certificates. Additionally, changes were made to the 10 GHz and Up Contest rules. Proposed dates to the upcoming 2025 Earth-moon-Earth (EME) Contest have been released as well.

The forum schedule concluded with ARRL Lab Digital RF Engineer John McAuliffe, W1DRF presenting Beyond Repeaters: See How Far Your Tech License Will Take You. This compelling presentation features many of the under-utilized activities that Technician-class operators should take advantage of like UHF and VHF operation, EME, and digital packet radio.

Tech-class hams took notice of all the activities they may have not known were possible with their license privileges. These presentations will be archived on the ARRLHQ YouTube in the 2024 ARRL National Convention playlist.

As Solar Cycle 25 continues to peak, the activity on the 6- and 10-meter bands offers a lot of potential DX to Technicians. The new ARRL Momobeam Dual Band Beam antenna is a good tool for Techs seeking to extend their reach. More information is available at www.arrl.org/beam.

Look for more coverage from the 2024 ARRL National Convention hosted at Dayton Hamvention® this week on ARRL News. You can see a photo album of all the action you may have missed on the ARRL Facebook page.