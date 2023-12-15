ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® and Hamvention® have announced that Hamvention will host the 2024 ARRL National Convention, May 17, 18, and 19 at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia, Ohio. Hamvention is the world's largest annual gathering of radio amateurs and has been sponsored by the Dayton Amateur Radio Association (DARA) since 1952.

"We are pleased to unveil our 2024 logo and theme," announced 2024 Hamvention General Chair Jim Storms, AB8YK, and the Hamvention team. "The theme is 'Expanding our Community'. This is in support of the growth of amateur radio worldwide."

Hamvention Awards Chair Michael Kalter, W8CI, also shared a reminder that the nomination period is open to submit nominations for 2024 Hamvention Awards, including the Amateur of the Year, Technical Achievement, Special Achievement, and Club of the Year awards. More information about the awards can found on the Hamvention website, and nominations will close on February 15, 2024.

ARRL is building a program for its National Convention that will include presentations and forums, more than a dozen exhibits, and activities for young hams. Once finalized, the National Convention program will be published at www.arrl.org/expo.

Hamvention urged "everyone to purchase their tickets and make their room reservations early to avoid the rush." Visit the Hamvention website for more information and to order tickets at www.hamvention.org.