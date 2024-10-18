Kees Van Oosbree, WØAAE, received the 2024 Hiram Percy Maxim Memorial Award during the ARRL Forum at the North Star Radio Convention / ARRL Minnesota State Convention held in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Van Oosbree is an active member of the radio community in Minnesota and at Iowa State University, where he is treasurer of the university's amateur radio club. He is active in the Minnesota Wireless Association and is regularly on the air with SSB, CW, RTTY, and other digital modes. In 2020, Van Oosbree was part of the Remote Ham Radio team that put NU1AW on the air for the IARU HF Contest. In January 2024, he operated in the NAQP SSB contest in the single-op low power assisted category, making over 1000 contacts in under nine hours.

The Hiram Percy Maxim Memorial Award consists of a $1,500 cash award and an engraved plaque and is given annually to a licensed radio amateur under the age of 21 who is a member of ARRL. The nominee's accomplishments and contributions to both the community of amateur radio and the local community should be of the most exemplary nature.

Hiram Percy Maxim was an early 20th Century industrialist and inventor who founded ARRL as the American Radio Relay League in 1914. ARRL also supports youth involvement in radio and radio technology through the ARRL Youth Membership, The ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology, and by awarding around $725,000 in scholarships each year. Visit www.arrl.org for more information.