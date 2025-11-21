ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® announces the results of the 2025 ARRL Division elections.

In the ARRL Pacific Division, current Director John Litz, NZ6Q (1,270 votes), of Stockton, California, was declared the winner, defeating Bob Vallio, W6RGG (960 votes).

In the Southeastern Division, current Director Mickey Baker, N4MB (1,596 votes), of West Palm Beach, Florida, was declared the winner, defeating Tom Schaefer, NY4I (928 votes), Jim Kvochick, K8JK (774 votes), and Northern Florida Section Manager Scott Roberts, KK4ECR (529 votes).

In the Southwestern Division, current Director Richard Norton, N6AA (1,392 votes), of Topanga, California, was declared the winner, defeating Arizona Section Manager Rick Paquette, W7RAP (1,388 votes). John Kitchens, NS6X (1,623 votes), of Somis, California, who is the Santa Barbara Section Manager, was declared the winner, defeating David Ginsberg, N3BKV (1,162 votes), for the position of Vice Director.

In August, the following incumbents and candidate were declared elected without opposition: In the Pacific Division, current Vice Director Carol Milazzo, KP4MD. In the Rocky Mountain Division, current Director Jeff Ryan, K0RM, and Mel Parkes, NM7P, who ran uncontested for the position of Vice Director. In the Southeastern Division, current Vice Director Andrew Milluzzi, KK4LWR. In the West Gulf Division, Director John Robert Stratton, N5AUS, and Vice Director Lee Cooper, W5LHC — both already serving in these positions.

Winners will assume their roles for terms beginning January 1, 2026.

Members voted online or could request paper ballots. The election was conducted by third party Election Services Co., of Melville, New York — the same company that has conducted ARRL elections since 2022.

ARRL is governed by its Board of Directors. Elections are held for five of the 15 ARRL Divisions each year, for terms of 3 years.

About ARRL®

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® was founded in 1914 as The American Radio Relay League, and is a noncommercial organization of radio amateurs. ARRL’s mission is to promote and protect the art, science, and enjoyment of amateur radio, and to develop the next generation of radio amateurs. ARRL numbers within its ranks the vast majority of active radio amateurs (or “hams”) in the US and has a proud history of achievement as the standardbearer in amateur radio affairs. ARRL is also the Secretariat of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU). ARRL supports members with opportunities to discover radio, to develop new skills, and to serve their local communities. For more information about ARRL and amateur radio, visit www.arrl.org.