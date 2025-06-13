You can almost hear the synthesizer lead from the musical act Europe’s 1986 hit, “The Final Countdown,” playing in the air — we are just two weeks away from 2025 ARRL Field Day, taking place on June 28 – 29. As the excitement builds, 1067 sites are listed on the station locator tool. Each of them has a lot of work to do between now and the first “CQ Field Day” transmission.

Now is the time to check (and double-check) everything, according to ARRL Radiosport and Regulatory Information Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ. “Check all your gear and accessories. Put it on the air, and make sure there are no problems. Organize your power chain – from the generator to all the cables,” he suggested.

Going through all the equipment, including antennas and antenna support structures, will keep any nasty surprises at bay when it’s time to activate for the event.

It is also time to check on your people and places. “Reach out to everyone who said they wanted to come and make sure they are still able to. Build an operating schedule,” said Jahnke. It’s also a prudent time to check with the property owner where you intend to hold the activation. Follow up with local media and town officials that have been invited.

With the heat of summer bearing down, make sure there’s enough water and sunscreen for the activation. A double-check of supplies now could spare you from unplanned errands during Field Day.

“More than anything, being prepared now will help you be present during Field Day,” said ARRL Public Relations and Outreach Manager Sierra Harrop, W5DX. “This is a great opportunity to share the joy and community of amateur radio with people who may not get a chance to participate in it often – or it could be a first introduction. Prepare now so you can have fun the weekend of,” she said.

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has many resources to help your activation thrive during the event. All the rules and information are at www.arrl.org/FieldDay. Order your 2025 ARRL Field Day merch by Thursday, June 19, to ensure your shipment arrives in time for Field Day.

ARRL also encourages clubs to use Field Day as an opportunity to onboard new members – both into the club and into amateur radio. Have a plan for prospective hams to become a part of the action through licensing classes, exam sessions, demonstrations, and future club activities. Invite them to your next club meeting and make them feel welcome. Exchange contact information and follow up with them. Field Day is a great outreach opportunity!