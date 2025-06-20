Lather on the sunscreen and get ready for the fun! 2025 ARRL Field Day is June 28 - 29. It is amateur radio’s biggest yearly event. The sun has been very active at the peak of Solar Cycle 25. ARRL is hopeful that it will mean 2025 becomes a legendary Field Day. Get out to an activation and enjoy a good time with your fellow hams.

Use the Field Day Site Locator, featuring more than 1200 sites, if you don’t already have a site you plan to attend. Don’t forget to take the 2025 Field Day guide with you to your Field Day site.

For clubs that are activating a location, here are tips to make the most of your 2025 ARRL Field Day:

5 Tips for Field Day Success!

1. Be safe - Safety should always be your priority. Share pointers and resources with everyone participating in your Field Day event. See: Safety Officer Checklist [PDF]

2. Check Equipment and Operators – Make sure you have all the equipment tested and operational, and all the people needed to operate it. Now is the time to assign tasks and make an operating schedule.

3. Review the Field Day Rules – Make sure you check out the official rule packet [PDF] to know which class your activation fits. Be sure to submit your score. Entries must be postmarked or submitted via web app at field-day.arrl.org/fdentry.php by Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

4. Bonus points – Tally high scores by completing bonus point activities. Getting bonus points will increase your Field Day score.

5. Put your best foot forward – ARRL Field Day is the face of ham radio to your local community. Remember to make the public feel welcome at your site and dress the part with 2025 ARRL Field Day gear.