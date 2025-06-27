It’s here! Ham radio’s largest on-air event takes place this weekend. 2025 ARRL Field Day is June 28 – 29. Grab your sunscreen, plenty of water, and snacks, and get on the air with tens of thousands of other hams from all over North America.

This year’s theme of Radio Connects speaks to the power of amateur radio – both practically in the way that radio allows us to communicate across town or around the world, and the way that a love of amateur radio and wireless technology brings people together. At your ARRL Field Day site, you’ll get to connect with people from all walks of life, all generations, and of many different interests, all gathered to celebrate radio and the community it creates.

This is a time to put our best foot forward, welcome newcomers in, host visits from local officials, and tell our story to the media. It is part emergency communications exercise, part open house, and part educational outreach opportunity. Make the most of it!

With the peak of Solar Cycle 25 happening now, it could be a Field Day of legends. Don’t miss it.