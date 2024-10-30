2025 ARRL Foundation Scholarship Program Accepting Applications through Jan 6, 2025
The 2025 ARRL Foundation Scholarship Program will begin accepting applications on October 30, 2024. Applications will be accepted through January 6, 2025.
More than 100 scholarships ranging from $500 to $25,000 will be awarded. All applicants must be active, FCC-licensed amateur radio operators.
Information, along with the link to the online application, can be found on ARRL’s website: https://www.arrl.org/scholarship-program.
