The 2025 ARRL Foundation Scholarship Program will begin accepting applications on October 30, 2024. Applications will be accepted through January 6, 2025.

More than 100 scholarships ranging from $500 to $25,000 will be awarded. All applicants must be active, FCC-licensed amateur radio operators.

Information, along with the link to the online application, can be found on ARRL’s website: https://www.arrl.org/scholarship-program.