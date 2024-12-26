The ARRL Foundation Scholarship Program continues to accept applications for the 2025 scholarship cycle. The application period is open until 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time on January 6, 2025. The scholarships are available to eligible amateur radio operators pursuing higher education. There are more than 100 scholarships ranging from $500 to $25,000.

The scholarships have been established by generous donors and can help fund a portion of a ham’s education. Descriptions of the scholarships may be found at https://www.arrl.org/scholarship-descriptions

In 2024, 135 scholarships totaling more than $715,000 were awarded. Young Hams throughout the country benefitted from scholarships ranging from $500 to $25,000 to assist them with college or university expenses. Funded entirely through the generous contributions of individuals, Clubs, and friends, the Scholarship Program is one of two areas of focus (the other being grants) for the Foundation, which is a separate organization that works closely in partnership with ARRL.

ARRL Director of Development Kevin Beal, K8EAL, is encouraged by the program. “Hams are always learning, and being able to honor that dedication to education through generously funded scholarship programs helps relieve some of the financial burden that students can experience,” he said.

All applicants must submit a completed online application. Transcripts and any additional required documents must be submitted with the application and not emailed separately. A number of scholarships require additional documents, such as a letter of recommendation from a sitting Officer of an ARRL-affiliated club. Applications without accompanying transcripts and additional required documents (if applicable) will not be considered. Scholarship recipients will be notified by early June 2025. Awards are mailed directly to recipients' schools and will be awarded in July 2025.

ARRL’s mission is to promote and protect the art, science, and enjoyment of amateur radio, and to develop the next generation of radio amateurs. Through programs like the free youth membership and the ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology, ARRL is enabling futures in STEM-field careers through amateur radio.