ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® announced the winner of the 2025 ARRL Sweepstakes Icom® Dream Station on Saturday, February 14, at 2026 Orlando HamCation. The announcement was made by ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, with Icom America Senior Sales Manager Ray Novak, N9JA.

The ARRL Sweepstakes ran from January 3 to December 31, 2025, as the centerpiece of a year-long membership drive designed to encourage new members to join and current members to renew their support.

Congratulations to Lee Warren, KI5YDR

Roderick announced that the ARRL Sweepstakes winner is member Lee Warren, KI5YDR, of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Warren earned his amateur radio license in 2022 after thinking about the value of having radios available in case of a disaster. “With all the research I was doing, I realized I might as well get my Technician license,” he said. He upgraded to General Class in 2023 so he could operate KH6BB, the radio room aboard the USS Missouri museum ship in Pearl Harbor.

His first contact was with a Parks on the Air® (POTA) operator at Lake Mead, Nevada. Now, he’s learning Morse code so he can operate using the keys once used by his grandfather, Thomas Lee “Buddy” Dykes (SK, 2000).

Roderick and Novak congratulated Warren via Zoom from the convention floor. “I’m very excited about winning the sweepstakes — especially since I was going to renew my ARRL membership anyway,” Warren said. “The publications and public outreach are great, but the real value for me is knowing that an organized, motivated group of people are lobbying Congress to make sure we keep the airwaves free enough for the hobby to thrive. I also appreciate Icom’s donation of the prize to help keep ARRL top of mind for my fellow hams and future licensees.”

Icom Dream Station Prize

Warren received the grand prize “Dream Station” featuring the latest amateur radio equipment, generously donated by Icom America:

IC-7760 HF/50 MHz 200 W Transceiver – Icom 60th Anniversary Signature Edition, which also includes a limited-edition Seiko watch commemorating Icom’s anniversary

IC-PW2 1 kW Linear Amplifier

SM-50 Advanced Desktop Microphone

Watch the winner announcement on YouTube

Board of Directors Recognizes Icom America and Ray Novak

In recognition of the extraordinary support behind the 2025 membership drive, the ARRL Board of Directors formally honored Icom America Inc. and Ray Novak, N9JA.

The Board expressed its sincere gratitude for Icom’s donation of the complete amateur radio station and acknowledged Novak’s instrumental role in making the contribution possible. The Board also noted Icom’s ongoing partnership to strengthen ARRL’s mission and help ensure a vibrant future for amateur radio.

