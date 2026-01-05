The ARRL Foundation’s 2025 Bill Orr, W6SAI, Technical Writing Award has been awarded to Dr. Ethan Miller, K8GU, and Dr. Nathaniel A. Frissell, W2NAF, for their August 2025 QST article, “About Traveling Ionospheric Disturbances.”

The editors of QST nominated Miller and Frissell in August 2025, the ARRL Foundation Board approved the awards in January 2026, and the award plaques were distributed to Dr. Miller and Dr. Frissell last week. The award is an annual honor presented by the ARRL Foundation to recognize outstanding technical writing in the amateur radio community.

“I was so excited and surprised to receive the Bill Orr award last week,” said Frissell. “It was a great honor, and one that means a lot to me. I am very glad to be able to contribute to QST in this way. It is very exciting for me to have the opportunity to share my research work with my fellow amateurs.”

Dr. Nathaniel Frissell, W2NAF, is an Associate Professor of Physics and Engineering at The University of Scranton. He founded and now leads the Ham Radio Science Citizen Investigation (HamSCI) citizen science collective and is the advisor for the W3USR University of Scranton Amateur Radio Club. He is a winner of the 2017 Yasme Foundation Excellence award, the 2019 Dayton Amateur Radio Association Amateur of the Year Award, a 2021 inductee into the CQ Amateur Radio Hall of Fame, and is the recipient of the Orlando HamCation® 2026 Carole Perry Educator of the Year award.

Dr. Ethan Miller, K8GU, earned his doctorate in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois and has been an amateur radio operator since he was a teenager. He has been involved in HamSCI since its beginning and currently works for a national security technology company.

“I'm honored and humbled to receive the Bill Orr Award,” said Miller. “It's rewarding to be part of a long line of authors of ARRL publications from whom I've learned so much in my ham career.”

William I. Orr, W6SAI, was an engineer, educator, and communicator of extraordinary ability. Over a period of 40 years, he wrote and edited scores of technical books and articles of interest to amateur radio enthusiasts. His topics ranged from basic electronic theory to microwave communications and the theory, design, construction, and magic of antennas. Whether explaining electronic theory or the intricacies of a microwave amplifier for EME communications, Bill had the ability to use a simple, plain language. He wrote about technical subjects in a way that naturally attracted amateurs who had an interest in the topic but lacked a technical background in the area. [Photos courtesy of the award winners]

About The ARRL Foundation

ARRL®, founded in 1914 as the American Radio Relay League, is The National Association for Amateur Radio® in the USA and is the primary source of information about ham radio. It provides books, news, support and information for individuals and clubs, special events, continuing education classes and other benefits for its members. For 50 years, in partnership with ARRL, The ARRL Foundation has stewarded philanthropic support for amateur radio through scholarships, club grants, and other programs to ensure a strong and vibrant future. Learn more at www.arrl.org