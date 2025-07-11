Six years ago, the Intrepid-DX Group, a international group of amateur radio operators, began their annual youth “Dream Rig” essay contest as a means to reach young people and interest them in amateur radio.

“This year, rather than our past essays, we are seeking well thought-out and clearly communicated project proposals for a public access amateur radio station,” said Paul S. Ewing, N6PSE, president of The Intrepid-DX Group.

This year’s contest is called “Amateur Radio for the Greater Good.” Written proposals may be submitted between November 10 and December 10, 2025, by amateurs age 25 or younger, describing how they would establish a club, contest, community, or emergency communication station in a school, church, fire station, community center, hospital, or other public building. The station must be in the USA and only US-licensed amateurs may submit proposals.

“This is a departure from our conventional essay contest,” added Ewing. “We are looking for proposals that would place the station in a secure and common area where it could be enjoyed by other licensed amateurs. Once the winning proposal is selected, the proposal author will have sixty days to secure written permission from the owner or guardian of the facility. The written permission must indicate approval for the station and antenna to be installed. The proposal author may be the trustee of the station.”

The equipment provided will include an HF transceiver, VHF/UHF transceiver, 13.8V power supply, two 100' lengths of coax, and antennas.

The awardee of the complete station will be announced on December 15, 2025.

Proposals may be submitted via email to intrepiddxgroup@gmail.com or via USPS to:

The Intrepid-DX Group

3052 Wetmore Dr.

San Jose, CA 95148

For more information about the Intrepid-DX Group, visit its website at https://intrepid-dx.com.