Many amateur radio clubs and organizations are planning on-air commemorations and special events for Veterans Day 2025. Visit the ARRL Special Events Stations database, and contact the following stations on-the-air:

In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Holmesburg Amateur Radio Club will honor the Continental Marines Birthday. Special event station WM3PEN will operate November 8 - 12 from 1300Z - 0400 UTC each day. The club is an ARRL Special Service Club.

In Christiansburg, Virigina, the New River Valley Amateur Radio Club will mark the holiday on November 11 from the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virigina. Special event station W2B will be in operation from 1500Z - 2000Z on 14.275 MHz. A QSL card will be sent with a SASE. The club is an ARRL Affiliated Club.

In Conway, South Carolina, Horry Post 111 American Legion Amateur Radio Club will be on the air as KA4TAL on November 11, 1500 - 2000 UTC; 14.255, 7.264, 14.275, and 7.185 MHz. Request and e-Certificate via email address. QSL Cards accepted and sender will receive a QSL card in return. The club is an ARRL Affiliated Club.

In Jacksonville, Florida, the Orleck Amateur Radio Society will commemorate Veterans Day, and the birthdays of the Navy, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Naval Station Mayport, Master Jet Base-NAS Cecil Field, and US Marines. Look for station WJ4DD, November 11 - 12, 0400 - 0400 UTC; 7.225 and 14.250 MHz. A certificate is available. QSL requests (include a SASE) may be sent to John Reynolds, 5547 Lofty Pines Cir S, Jacksonville, FL 32210.

ARRL Headquarters Closed on November 11, 2025 ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® will be closed on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no W1AW bulletins or code practice that day. ARRL Headquarters will reopen on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 8 AM EST. For ARRL News, publications, or to join or renew your ARRL membership, please visit www.arrl.org.



ARRL honors and thanks all who served in the United States Armed Forces.