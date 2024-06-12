Applications are now being accepted for campers interested in attending the 2025 Youth on the Air Camp. Licensed amateur radio operators, ages 15 through 25, who want to attend are encouraged to apply online at YouthOnTheAir.org. The camp is scheduled to take place June 15 - 20, 2025, in Thornton (Denver), Colorado and the Denver Radio Club, an ARRL Affiliated Club, is the local host.

The current application period is for the fifth camp for young amateur radio operators in North, Central, and South America. For the best chance at being selected, applications should be submitted by 2359Z on January 15, 2025. Campers will be selected by the working group and notified by February 1.

To encourage attendance from across the Americas, allocations for campers are being held open for various areas of North, Central, and South America. If countries do not use their allocation or should someone within an allocation decline acceptance, those positions will be filled from the remaining pool of applicants. As this will be an ongoing process, everyone will not receive notification of acceptance at the same time. Preference will be given to first-time attendees.



Applications will continue to be accepted through May 1 and up to 50 campers will be accepted. The application process is free, but a $100 USD deposit is required upon acceptance. Should a potential camper be unable to pay the $100 deposit, they may apply for a scholarship or waiver. Campers are also responsible for their own arrival and departure transportation to the camp location. Travel assistance may also be available, especially for those traveling from outside of the USA and Canada. Travel during camp events is provided.

For details about the camp, visit the camp web page at YouthOnTheAir.org or email Camp Director Neil Rapp, WB9VPG, at director@youthontheair.org.