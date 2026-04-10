Field Day is approaching fast...and so is the 4th of July! Stock up on official 2026 ARRL Field Day merchandise and own a piece of history with this year’s patriotic red, white, and blue design honoring America’s 250th anniversary.

ARRL Field Day, June 27–28, is amateur radio’s largest on-the-air event and part of the nationwide America250 celebration. This year’s theme, “Amateur Radio: A National Resource,” highlights the vital role ham radio plays in public service, emergency communications, and connecting communities. Whether you plan to operate as a group, with a friend, or simply visit a local site—there’s no better time to get ready.

The 2026 Field Day collection is now shipping and includes t-shirts, hats, mugs, pins, patches, stickers, notebooks, banners, recruitment posters, and more. The t-shirt lists ARRL and RAC sections on the back—a fun way to track contacts. Comfortable, durable, and unisex, it’s ideal for both Field Day and Fourth of July celebrations.

Be among the first to shop the collection at www.arrl.org/shop and celebrate Field Day in style.

For rules, resources, and the latest information, visit www.arrl.org/FieldDay.

The America 250 word mark and logo are trademarks of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and are used under license.