The ARRL Foundation Scholarship Program has opened the application window for 2026 scholarships. Applications will be accepted through December 30, 2025, at 12 PM EST. Students are encouraged to apply for more than 170 scholarships ranging from $500 to $25,000. All applicants must be active, FCC-licensed amateur radio operators.

The scholarships were established by generous donors and are managed by the ARRL Foundation as a means to inspire youth to explore amateur radio and to pursue higher education and related career paths -- and especially in wireless communications.

In 2025, the ARRL Foundation awarded 170 awards totaling $800,000. More information and the online application are available www.arrl.org/scholarship-program.