ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® is launching a year-long celebration that puts the spotlight squarely where it belongs — on radio clubs. Beginning January 1, 2026, ARRL officially recognizes the Year of the Club, an initiative designated by the ARRL Board of Directors to honor the vital role clubs play in sustaining, growing, and energizing amateur radio.

Radio clubs are the backbone of ARRL and of the Amateur Radio Service itself. For countless hams, a club is the first welcoming doorway into the hobby — a place to learn, to operate, to build, and to belong. Clubs create opportunities for mentoring, public service, technical exploration, and lifelong friendships. Simply put, when clubs thrive, amateur radio thrives.

Throughout 2026, all ARRL Affiliated Clubs are invited to participate in special programs, operating events, and recognition opportunities designed to celebrate club accomplishments and inspire new ideas. ARRL will be rolling out initiatives focused on supporting club growth, strengthening activities, and recognizing clubs that help expand ARRL membership or reach significant milestones, including 100 years of ARRL Affiliation.

New Ways to Celebrate and Compete

Two exciting contests are already under way to kick off the Year of the Club, highlighting how clubs connect with members and the broader community. Details for entering the ARRL Club Newsletter Contest and ARRL Club Website Contest are available now, with a shared submission deadline of January 30, 2026, at 4 PM Eastern Time.

The ARRL Club Newsletter Contest recognizes that newsletters are often the heartbeat of a club — sharing news, and keeping members connected and involved.

Does your radio club have a great website that supports club members but also attracts attention for your club? Consider entering the ARRL Club Website Contest. Club websites play an increasingly important role in outreach, public service visibility, and attracting new members to amateur radio.

Winners will be notified in May 2026, honored at the ARRL National Convention being hosted by the Huntsville Hamfest in August, and featured in QST.

A New Home for Clubs Online

In preparation for the Year of the Club, ARRL has launched a new Clubs website, offering a modernized, accessible hub for Affiliated Clubs, prospective clubs, and individual hams looking to get involved with a club. The site brings together information about club benefits, locations, resources, and ARRL Affiliation — all in one place.

A standout new feature is the Club Map search tool, which lets users locate radio clubs by ZIP code and displays both an interactive map and a list of nearby clubs. Try it at clubs.arrl.org/map.

A new, streamlined, online application also simplifies the process for becoming a new ARRL Affiliated Club. And all clubs can use the new Member Verification tool as they set a club goal to increase ARRL membership among club members. The result is faster service, easier updates, and better support for the Affiliated Clubs. Everyone is encouraged to explore the new site and pages at clubs.arrl.org and affiliatedclubs.arrl.org.

Be Radio Active in 2026

The message for 2026 is clear: Celebrate what your radio club already does well, try something new, and be radio active. Whether your club is small or large, new or nearing a century as an ARRL Affiliated Club, the Year of the Club is an invitation to connect, innovate, and share your story.