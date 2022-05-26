The 20th Annual ARRL Donor Recognition Reception was held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at The Schuster Center Wintergarden in Dayton, Ohio. Over 160 ARRL donors and their guests were in attendance. The keynote speaker for the evening was ARRL Chief Executive Officer David Minster, NA2AA. The event preceded Dayton Hamvention®, held May 20 - 22.



"What does amateur radio mean to you?" asked Minster as he addressed the gathering. "Maybe it was belonging when you were a teenager, joining your school or local club. Perhaps it gave you confidence in your math and science skills so that you chose a field like engineering for your studies. How did Amateur Radio influence your career choices? And perhaps, all of those things, as they did for me, were topped off by the fact that I have made lifelong friends through Amateur Radio. This is my community, and no matter where I travel in life, I am among my friends."



ARRL Development Manager Melissa Stemmer, KA7CLO, emceed the reception, which also included remarks by ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR. At the end of the evening, Stemmer recognized 64 new members of the ARRL Maxim Society for their cumulative, lifetime donations through 2019, 2020, and 2021. Another 19 members were recognized for advancing up to a higher giving class. All Maxim Society members in attendance joined the new members on stage for a group photo. The Maxim Society currently includes 333 members.



"It was wonderful to meet and engage with current and prospective donors," said Stemmer. "This was my first Dayton Hamvention and it was amazing to finally meet so many generous ARRL Donors, who, up to now, I have only been able to speak with on the phone." Throughout Hamvention weekend, Stemmer was present in the combined ARRL Development and ARRL Foundation booth, joined by volunteers from the ARRL Board of Directors and the ARRL Foundation Board of Directors.