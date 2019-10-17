Twenty International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) Region 2 (the Americas) member-societies took part in the 20th IARU Region 2 General Assembly, which wrapped up on October 3 in Peru, hosted by Radio Club Peruano. Representatives of fifteen member-societies attended in person, while five other member-societies participated via proxy. During the third plenary, the presidents and secretaries of the different working committees presented their proposals, which were analyzed, discussed, and voted upon by the delegates.

In administrative matters, the main issues addressed were proposed modifications to the IARU Region 2 Constitution and Bylaws, which were all approved by the participating member-societies to comply with current banking requirements.

Regarding band planning, delegates accepted a recommendation that 21.125 – 21.450 MHz be used for satellite communication on a non-exclusive basis. This will be aligned with allocations in the other regions and will be used for uplinks. The satellite coordination group proposed the creation of a Satellite Communications Workshop; that a representative of the Satellite Coordination Panel be present at the workshop; and that the Panel maintain communication with all IARU Region 2 member-societies.

The Financial Committee analyzed fiscal documents and issued a favorable verdict regarding the approval of the financial statements and the budget for the next 3 years. As proposed by Radio Club Argentino and voted on by the General Assembly, Buenos Aires will be the venue of the 21st General Assembly in 2022.

Executive Committee members were elected for 3-year terms. They are President Ramón Santoyo, XE1KK; Vice President José Arturo Molina, YS1MS; Secretary George Gorsline, VE3YV, and Treasurer Jay Bellows, K0QB, who is ARRL International Affairs Vice President.

Directors elected included Area A, George Gorsline, VE3YV; Area B, Jay Bellows, K0QB; Area C, Ramón Santoyo, XE1KK; Area D, José Arturo Molina, YS1MS; Area E, Tommy Chen, 9Y4T; Area F, Gustavo de Faria Franco, PT2ADM, and Area G, Carlos Beviglia, LU1BCE.

In a subsequent Executive Committee meeting, outgoing President Reinaldo Leandro, YV5AM, thanked outgoing EC member Noel Donawa, 9Y4X, for his more than 20 years of volunteer service, and Ernesto Syriani, LU8AE, for his contribution as Area G Director. Leandro then welcomed new members and encouraged member-societies to participate more actively in the organization.