Amateur Radio operations at some 400 lighthouses and lightships will commence on August 17 as the 22nd International Lighthouse Lightship Weekend (ILLW) activity gets under way. Germany and the US lead the field in registered operations.

New this year is the US Virgin Islands’ Buck Island Lighthouse, built by the Danish government shortly Denmark sold the islands to the US in 1917, and they became a US territory. The critically endangered lighthouse was added to the Lighthouse Digest Doomsday List in 2004. It’s about 3 miles south of St. Thomas and accessible only by boat. The function of this light as a navigation aid has been taken over by a more modern steel skeletal tower, adjacent to the dilapidated structure. — Thanks to Southgate Amateur Radio News