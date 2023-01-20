The North Coast Contesters will host the 29th Annual Dayton Contest Dinner at the Hope Hotel, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday night, May 20, 2023, at 6:30 PM. Master of Ceremonies will be John Dorr, K1AR, and the 2023 Keynote Speaker is Bryant Rascoll, KG5HVO. Rascoll, of Montgomery, Alabama, was the 2018 recipient of the Bill Pasternak Memorial Amateur Radio Newsline Young Ham of the Year Award. He is also known as a competitive contester who is able to send CW over 60 WPM. The 2023 CQ Contest Hall of Fame inductees will also be announced during the 2023 Dayton Contest Dinner. Tickets are on sale now.