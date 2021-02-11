3M has issued a “Stop Use and Inspection Notice” for the 3M™ DBI-SALA® Nano-Lok™ Self-Retracting Lifeline with Anchor Hook.

The company advises owners to remove the anchor hook product from service until an inspection is performed. The notice pertains to “specific versions” of the anchor hook. “3M Fall Protection has identified a very low potential for the DBI-SALA® Nano-Lok™ Self-Retracting Lifeline with Anchor Hook to be assembled with an unformed top swivel eye rivet. An improperly formed rivet may become displaced from the top swivel eye. An unformed rivet may result in the SRL [Self-Retracting Lifeline] becoming detached from the anchor hook, which could result in severe injury or death,” 3M said. “Due to this, we are sending out an inspection notice so this issue can be detected by inspecting the self-retracting lifeline.”

More details are on the 3M website.