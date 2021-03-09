The Northern California DX Foundation (NCDXF) has donated $100,000 to the upcoming 3Y0J DXpedition to Bouvet Island, which is set for late 2022. The DXpedition will be carried out by Amateur Radio DXpeditions, a Norwegian non-profit organization created for the purpose of conducting DXpeditions. The NCDXF is now the DXpedition’s lead sponsor.

“We wish to recognize and thank the Northern California DX Foundation as the lead sponsor for our 3Y0J DXpedition to Bouvet,” the 3Y0J team said. “Without the support of the NCDXF, operations to the world’s rarest entities would be difficult.”

A dependency of Norway, Bouvet is a sub-Antarctic island in the South Atlantic. It is the second-most-wanted DXCC entity, behind North Korea.

The 3Y0J team said that with its overall budget of $650,000, this DXpedition to Bouvet will be the most expensive ever. “With the NCDXF donation we hope to succeed in the fundraising as our first payment milestone for the vessel contract is approaching,” the team said.

About a third of the vessel contract is due by the end of October, and the DXpedition said it wants to have confidence that it can succeed financially. “We critically need up-front donations to be able to make it. While we have a solid plan, a young and strong team, a dedicated crew, and the vessel Marama, we need your support to go there and make 120,000 QSOs from Cape Fie at Bouvet.”

Three co-leaders are heading up the DXpedition. They are Ken Opskar, LA7GIA; Rune Oye, LA7THA, and Erwann Merrien, LB1QI.

Donations to the 3Y0J DXpedition are invited via PayPal or through the 3Y0J website. Visit the 3Y0J DXpedition Facebook page.

In June, the Intrepid-DX Group announced that it was canceling its long-anticipated DXpedition to Bouvet Island after it lost its vessel contract.