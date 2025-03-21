Join DX enthusiasts from around the world as they gather for the 76th International DX Convention in Visalia, California. The popular event runs April 11 – 13, 2025. This ARRL convention will feature several days of exciting programming, forums, and seminars. It is sponsored by the Northern California DX Club.

On Friday, April 11, a full-day track of the Next Generation DXing Program will feature the latest in how DXpedition leaders are planning missions, using innovative technologies like Radio In a Box (RIB), providing data links in extreme and remote conditions, and building teams to deliver incredible numbers of contacts with hams around the world.

ARRL representatives will be on hand for the event, and to document some of the seminars on video for the ARRLHQ YouTube channel and the ARRL Learning Center. ARRL Southwestern Division Vice Director Ned Stearns, AA7A, is among the co-chairs who have organized the convention. There will be on-site DXCC card checking. An exhibit hall will let attendees visit with manufacturers and retailers of amateur radio gear. Other exciting learning opportunities include a Contest Academy and DX Academy.

More information about the event, including registration and accommodations, can be found at www.dxconvention.com. Preregistration rates are valid until April 3, 2025.