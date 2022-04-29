ARRL Colorado Section Manager Robert Wareham, N0ESQ, has resigned from the position, effective June 30, 2022. "I appreciate all the hard work that you have put in and wish you the best for the future," responded ARRL Field Services Manager Mike Walters, W8ZY.



Wareham has a long history of leadership within ARRL, serving as State Government Liaison, Public Information Coordinator, Section Emergency Coordinator, Division Vice Director, and finally, Section Manager since 2006. Wareham told Walters he was stepping down because he didn't feel he could devote the time necessary to the Section Manager role for the remainder of his term.



On the recommendation of Wareham and Rocky Mountain Division Director Jeff Ryan, K0RM, Walters has asked Amanda Alden, K1DDN, to serve the remainder of Wareham's term, which ends September 30, 2023. Alden has served as an Assistant Section Manager, and Region Emergency Coordinator for the south and southeast All-Hazards Regions of Colorado.