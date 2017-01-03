A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. These poll results will be published in the June issue of QST, so the questions are all about ARRL Field Day! Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats and enjoy…

● Will you be participating by yourself or with a group?

● Will you be trying digital modes?

● Will there be special foods on offer for Field Day feasting?

● Will you attempt a satellite bonus contact?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser.