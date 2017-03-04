A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats. Although we're barely into spring, this poll has summertime in mind…

● Will you be participating in the IARU HF World Championship, July 8 and 9?

● Will you be on the air while vacationing this summer?

● Do you plan to do any portable operating during the next few months?

● What is your favorite antenna for HF portable operating?



