A New QST QuickStats Poll Has Been Posted
A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats and enjoy…
● Will you be participating in the new ARRL 222 MHz and Up Distance Contest, August 5 and 6?
● Have you ever operated bicycle mobile?
● Do you always keep a spare battery ready for your handheld transceiver?
● Do you have a headset for use with your handheld transceiver?
Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser.
