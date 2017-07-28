A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats and enjoy…

● Do you plan to compete in either the CW or Phone November Sweepstakes contests?

● How long has it been since you’ve attended a hamfest?

● Do you use software to program your handheld transceiver?

● Do you monitor DX Clusters with a smartphone app?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser.