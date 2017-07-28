A New QST QuickStats Poll Has Been Posted
A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats and enjoy…
● Do you plan to compete in either the CW or Phone November Sweepstakes contests?
● How long has it been since you’ve attended a hamfest?
● Do you use software to program your handheld transceiver?
● Do you monitor DX Clusters with a smartphone app?
Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser.
Back