A New QST QuickStats Poll Has Been Posted

09/29/2017

A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats. The results of this survey will appear in the January issue of QST, so we’re looking ahead to the holidays and the new year to come

● Do you plan on purchasing any Amateur Radio items as gifts during the holidays?

● Will you be ringing in the New Year by participating in Straight Key Night?

● Will you be upgrading your license in 2018?

● As we approach 2018, how do you feel about the state of Amateur Radio?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!

 



