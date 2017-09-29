A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats. The results of this survey will appear in the January issue of QST, so we’re looking ahead to the holidays and the new year to come…

● Do you plan on purchasing any Amateur Radio items as gifts during the holidays?

● Will you be ringing in the New Year by participating in Straight Key Night?

● Will you be upgrading your license in 2018?

● As we approach 2018, how do you feel about the state of Amateur Radio?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!