A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats. The results of this survey will appear in the February issue of QST…

● Do you still exchange QSL cards?

● On CW, do you prefer short contacts or longer conversations?

● How have you coped with the declining propagation conditions on the HF bands?

● Have you tried the new FT8 digital mode?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!