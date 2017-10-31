A New QST QuickStats Poll Has Been Posted
A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats. The results of this survey will appear in the February issue of QST…
● Do you still exchange QSL cards?
● On CW, do you prefer short contacts or longer conversations?
● How have you coped with the declining propagation conditions on the HF bands?
● Have you tried the new FT8 digital mode?
Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!
Back