A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats. The results of this survey will appear in the March issue of QST…

● Have you registered with the United Technology Council to operate on 630 meters?

● If you registered to operate on 630 meters, have you been denied permission?

● Have you registered with the United Technology Council to operate on 2,200 meters?

● If you registered to operate on 2,200 meters, have you been denied permission?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!