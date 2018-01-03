A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.

The results of this poll will be published in the June issue of QST, so the theme is Field Day!

● Will you be participating in Field Day this year by yourself or with a group?

● Do you plan on using digital modes at Field Day?

● Do you plan to invite young operators to your Field Day operation?

● Do you plan to operate Field Day indoors or outside?

