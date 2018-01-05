A New QST QuickStats Poll Has Been Posted
A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.
● Will you be participating in the ARRL 222 MHz and Up Distance Contest August 4 – 5?
● Do you plan to travel to any hamfests this summer?
● Do you monitor aviation frequencies with your VHF transceiver?
● Do you have any DMR repeaters in your area?
Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!
Back