A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.

● Will you be participating in the ARRL September VHF Contest September 8-10?

● Do you have any D-STAR repeaters in your area?

● When was the last time you used EchoLink?

● Do you own a dummy load?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!