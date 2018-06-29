ARRL

A New QST QuickStats Poll Has Been Posted

06/29/2018

A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.

● How often do you upload to ARRL’s Logbook of The World?

● To exchange paper QSLs internationally, do you prefer to mail directly or use the bureau system?

Do you send paper QSLs for contest contacts?

Do you acknowledge QSLs from shortwave listeners?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!

 



