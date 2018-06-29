A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.

● How often do you upload to ARRL’s Logbook of The World?

● To exchange paper QSLs internationally, do you prefer to mail directly or use the bureau system?

● Do you send paper QSLs for contest contacts?

● Do you acknowledge QSLs from shortwave listeners?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!