A New QST QuickStats Poll Has Been Posted
● How often do you upload to ARRL’s Logbook of The World?
● To exchange paper QSLs internationally, do you prefer to mail directly or use the bureau system?
● Do you send paper QSLs for contest contacts?
● Do you acknowledge QSLs from shortwave listeners?
