A New QST QuickStats Poll Has Been Posted

08/01/2018

A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.

In this survey, we’re asking about languages you use on the air . . .

● Do you speak a language other than English?

Other than English, in which language are you most fluent?

If you are fluent in another language, do you ever use that language during voice conversations on the air?

If you are fluent in another language, do you ever use that language during CW conversations?

If you are fluent in another language, do you ever use that language during digital conversations?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!

 

 



