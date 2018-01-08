A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.

In this survey, we’re asking about languages you use on the air . . .

● Do you speak a language other than English?

● Other than English, in which language are you most fluent?

● If you are fluent in another language, do you ever use that language during voice conversations on the air?

● If you are fluent in another language, do you ever use that language during CW conversations?

● If you are fluent in another language, do you ever use that language during digital conversations?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!