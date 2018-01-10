A New QST QuickStats Poll Has Been Posted
A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.
● Will you be participating in the 2019 ARRL RTTY Roundup, January 5-6?
● Will you be participating in Straight Key Night, January 1st?
● Does your club have a designated “greeter” who meets non-member visitors at meetings?
● Do you keep self-addressed postage-paid envelopes on file at your incoming QSL bureau?
Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!
