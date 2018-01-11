A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.

● Is it becoming more difficult to find hams willing to engage in real conversations on the HF bands?

● How active are your local digital or analog repeaters?

● Do you think CW activity has increased or decreased on the HF bands?

● Are you active on 160 meters?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!