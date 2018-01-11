A New QST QuickStats Poll Has Been Posted
A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.
● Is it becoming more difficult to find hams willing to engage in real conversations on the HF bands?
● How active are your local digital or analog repeaters?
● Do you think CW activity has increased or decreased on the HF bands?
● Are you active on 160 meters?
Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!
