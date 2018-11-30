A New QST QuickStats Poll Has Been Posted
A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.
The popularity of audio podcasts is increasing rapidly, especially in the Amateur Radio community. What are your podcast preferences?
● Do you listen to audio podcasts?
● When you listen to podcasts, do you choose Amateur Radio podcasts?
● What do you think is the best length for an audio podcast?
● What is your chief complaint about Amateur Radio podcasts?
