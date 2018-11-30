A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.

The popularity of audio podcasts is increasing rapidly, especially in the Amateur Radio community. What are your podcast preferences?

● Do you listen to audio podcasts?

● When you listen to podcasts, do you choose Amateur Radio podcasts?

● What do you think is the best length for an audio podcast?

● What is your chief complaint about Amateur Radio podcasts?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!