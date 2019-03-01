ARRL

A New QST QuickStats Poll Has Been Posted

01/03/2019

A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats. Our first poll for 2019 explores analog voice operating.

● What is your favorite analog voice mode?

● Will you be participating in the phone version of the Rookie Roundup on April 14th?

● When operating SSB, do you use your transceiver’s speech compression function?

● Have you adjusted your transmit audio equalization for operating AM or SSB?

Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!

 

 

 



