A New QST QuickStats Poll Has Been Posted
A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats. Our first poll for 2019 explores analog voice operating.
● What is your favorite analog voice mode?
● Will you be participating in the phone version of the Rookie Roundup on April 14th?
● When operating SSB, do you use your transceiver’s speech compression function?
● Have you adjusted your transmit audio equalization for operating AM or SSB?
Visit the QuickStats page and be sure to bookmark it in your browser!
