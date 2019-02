A new QST QuickStats survey is now available for your viewing and voting pleasure. Check the QuickStats page at http://www.arrl.org/quickstats.

● What is your top CW sending speed when using a straight key?

● What is your top CW sending speed when using paddles and a keyer?

● Do you send CW with a keyboard?

● Do you ever use CW on the VHF/UHF bands?

